The Mariners selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Martin will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

Martin will rejoin the Mariners for the first time since April 23, after he was designated for assignment following a 6-for-54 (.111 average) start to the season. He's seen his production rebound in the Pacific Coast League with a .312/.352/.506 line across 84 games, but Martin isn't expected to earn a full-time role upon rejoining the big club. Though Martin will receive a starting nod Sunday, it's more likely that Ben Gamel, Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia will serve as the team's primary outfield trio, at least against right-handed pitching.