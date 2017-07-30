Mariners' Leonys Martin: Returns to big club
The Mariners selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Martin will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.
Martin will rejoin the Mariners for the first time since April 23, after he was designated for assignment following a 6-for-54 (.111 average) start to the season. He's seen his production rebound in the Pacific Coast League with a .312/.352/.506 line across 84 games, but Martin isn't expected to earn a full-time role upon rejoining the big club. Though Martin will receive a starting nod Sunday, it's more likely that Ben Gamel, Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia will serve as the team's primary outfield trio, at least against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: To be called up Sunday•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Wins Triple-A Player of the Week•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Hits first homer in Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Continues hitting in Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Designated for assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...