Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.

Martin's season average remains significantly below the Mendoza Line (.173), but he's shown improvement since returning from Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder has a .446 slugging percentage and .214 ISO in the 57 plate appearances he's logged since his July 30 return, numbers partly comprised of four extra-base hits (one double, three homers) and a trio of multi-hit efforts.