Martin will be called up before Sunday's game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners need to make a 40-man roster spot available to call up Martin, so the move won't be official until sometime Sunday. Martin is raking at Tacoma to the tune of a .312/.356/.506 batting line with 40 extra-base hits in just 84 games. With Mitch Haniger headed to the disabled list, Martin will be an option at all three outfield spots for Seattle.

