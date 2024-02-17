The Mariners claimed Stoudt off waivers from Cincinnati on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Stoudt had been part of the trade package that sent Luis Castillo from Cincinnati to Seattle in 2022, and Stoudt will now reunite with the organization that drafted him. The 26-year-old righty struggled to find his footing in 2023, allowing 11 earned runs in 10.1 major-league innings while also putting up a 6.23 ERA across 82.1 frames in Triple-A. He'll presumably start the season with Triple-A Tacoma and would need to show significant progress from last year before getting another run in the bigs. Canaan Smith-Njigba was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.