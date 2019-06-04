Mariners' Levi Stoudt: Popped by Mariners in third round

The Mariners have selected Stoudt with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A right-handed pitcher from Lehigh, Stoudt measures in at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has solid, if unspectacular stuff. He had a good summer in the Cape Cod League last summer, which boosted his stock. If everything works, he could be a back-end starter, but more likely he will be more of a swingman or middle reliever.