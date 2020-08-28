Newsome allowed one run on three hits over four innings pitched, as the Mariners fell to the Padres in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

As expected, Newsome wasn't able to work deep into the game due to a lack of being stretched out. Nonetheless, the right-hander was solid, with his lone blemish being a solo homer by the red-hot Manny Machado. It's unclear if Newsome will get another start in the near future, although he remains an option to take the ball at some point during next week's series against the Athletics.