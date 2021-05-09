Newsome was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers with inflammation in his right elbow, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 24-year-old followed opener Erik Swanson and threw only 28 pitches before exiting the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Newsome end up on the injured list.
More News
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Exits with injury•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Shelled in first start•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Likely to join rotation•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Effective in long relief again•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Records first career win•