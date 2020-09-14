Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Newsome (hand) will be available to make his next start Tuesday against the Giants in Seattle, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Newsome exited his previous start Sept. 8 (also against the Giants) in the second inning after being drilled in his right hand by a line drive, but he was fortunate to escape with a bruise and no other damage. The Mariners still wanted to give him an extra day off in between starts to heal up from the injury, so he'll return to the mound Tuesday on six days' rest. Through his first three big-league outings, Newsome has worked 8.1 innings while giving up three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out seven.