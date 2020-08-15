Newsome was called up for the first time by the Mariners on Saturday.

Newsome is at least a moderately interesting backend starter prospect, with a profile led by a potentially plus changeup and good command as well as deceptive arm action. Expectations should probably be muted for him for now, as he's made just two Triple-A starts, though he did produce a 2.77 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Arkansas last season. He appears to be bound for a bullpen role for now, with Bryan Shaw getting designated for assignment in a corresponding move.