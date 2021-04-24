Newsome allowed an unearned run on three hits over two innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday. He struck out three.

Newsome 25 of his 39 pitches into the strike zone during what was third straight multi-inning effort to open the season. The 24-year-old right-hander has put together an impressive 7:1 K:BB, 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 6.2 frames over that span.