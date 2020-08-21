Newsome allowed an earned run on three hits over three innings during a relief appearance in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. He struck out one.

The right-hander put together a solid big-league debut, throwing 45 pitches overall and holding his own against a dangerous Dodgers lineup. Newsome had been called up Saturday from the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma, and his strong multi-inning debut effort is particularly notable when considering he counted the 5.2 innings he logged at Triple-A Tacoma last season as his highest-level professional experience coming into Thursday.