Newsome was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 24-year-old followed opener Erik Swanson and surrendered three runs on four hits over one inning before leaving with what appeared to be a forearm issue. Newsome should be considered day-to-day until the Mariners update his status.
