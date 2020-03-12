Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Gets reassigned
The Mariners reassigned Newsome to their minor-league camp Thursday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
His departure leaves the Mariners with 49 players left in big-league camp as the team looks to pare down its roster to 26 men ahead of Opening Day. The 23-year-old Newsome is expected to slot into the Triple-A Tacoma or Double-A Arkansas rotation once the minor-league season begins.
