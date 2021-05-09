The Mariners placed Newsome (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Newsome, who experienced right elbow inflammation during his most recent outing Saturday against the Rangers, becomes the fourth Mariners starter to head to the IL, joining James Paxton (elbow), Marco Gonzales (forearm) and Nick Margevicius (shoulder). Due to the mounting list of injuries, Seattle could consider shortening its six-man rotation to five until one of Gonzales, Margevicius or Newsome is healthy again. Newsome, who gave up 11 runs while working only four innings across his three starts, will undergo an MRI on Monday, as the Mariners look to gain more information regarding the severity of his injury, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.
