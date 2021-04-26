Newsome will likely join the starting rotation while Nick Margevicius (shoulder) is sidelined, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Newsome replaced Margevicius in Sunday's loss to Boston and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out four in four scoreless innings. Since Margevicius has now been placed on the 10-day injured list, manager Scott Servais said that Newsome will likely take his place in the rotation. If Newsome is ultimately confirmed as a starter, he lines up to make his first start of the season at home against the Angels on Saturday.