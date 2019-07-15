Newsome was promoted from High-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Modesto radio broadcaster Keaton Gillogly reports.

The Mariners sent a trio of well-regarded prospects up to Double-A, as Newsome will be joined in Arkansas by right-hander Logan Gilbert and catcher Cal Raleigh. Over 100.2 innings with Modesto, the 22-year-old Newsome posted a 3.89 ERA and a sterling 124:9 K:BB.

