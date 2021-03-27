Newsome was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.
Newsome pitched well in four appearances (three starts) this spring, as he posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 9.2 innings. While the right-hander could return to the majors at some point in 2021, he'll report to alternate camp ahead of the regular season.
