Newsome allowed a run on four hits over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out one.

Newsome's only run came on a first-inning Kyle Tucker single that scored Michael Brantley. Kyle Seager's RBI double in the bottom of the first got Newsome off the hook. The right-hander didn't work very deep into the game, but it was the longest of his five appearances in 2020. He has a 5.17 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 15.2 innings. Due to the Mariners' six-man rotation, Newsome is not expected to make another start during the regular season.