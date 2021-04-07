Newsome was recalled by the Mariners on Wednesday.
Newsome posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 9.2 innings during four appearances (three starts) this spring but was unable to break camp with the team. However, he could serve as Seattle's sixth starter in the near future after James Paxton (forearm) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Solid through first three starts•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Rough outing Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Tuesday's start postponed•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Confirmed to start Tuesday•