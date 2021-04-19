Newsome (1-0) pitched two hitless innings while striking out one to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday.

Newsome relieved an injured Nick Margevicius (arm fatigue) in the fifth inning. In his second appearance of the season, Newsome held the Astros in check once the Mariners took the lead in the fifth inning to secure his first career win. The 24-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings after being called up on April 7th.