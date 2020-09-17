Newsome (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Newsome was originally slated to start Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to poor air quality in Seattle. The Mariners were the acting home team in San Francisco on Wednesday, but Newsome did not pitch well. Three of the five runs he allowed came in the third inning on homers by Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria. The 23-year-old Newsome has a 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 11.1 innings spanning four appearances. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Tuesday versus the Astros.