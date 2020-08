Newsome is scheduled to start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Newsome made his big-league debut last week and held his own, allowing one earned run on three hits over three innings of relief. Given the right-hander isn't fully stretched out, he likely won't be tasked with pitching too deep into the first game of Thursday's twin bill.