Newsome (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Angels, completing two innings and allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one.

Newsome entered the contest having yielded only two earned runs over 10.2 relief innings, but he didn't come close to that level of success in his first start. The right-hander was torched by three homers -- including two off the bat of Jared Walsh -- in his two innings of work and needed 52 pitches to retire six batters. The poor outing shot Newsome's ERA all the way up to 7.11 on the season. Given the disastrous results in his first attempt at starting, there's no guarantee that Newsome will stick in the rotation moving forward.