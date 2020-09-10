Newsome is dealing with a bruised right hand but is expected to make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against the Giants, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was removed from Tuesday's start after being struck on his pitching hand by a 100-mph liner, but he avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative. Newsome will receive some extra recovery time due to Thursday's scheduled off day and since Seattle continues to utilize a six-man starting rotation.