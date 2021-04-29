Newsome will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Newsome was the likely candidate to join the starting rotation while Nick Margevicius (shoulder) is on the injured list, and he'll officially make his first start of the year at home Saturday. The right-hander has posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 10.2 innings across his first four appearances of the season.
