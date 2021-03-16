Newsome has a 1-1 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across the 8.2 innings covering his first three Cactus League starts.

The right-hander took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, but he performed well in defeat while allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts over 3.2 innings. Newsome had some struggles in his first taste of the big leagues last season (5.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP across 15.2 innings), but he's catching the eye of his boss with every solid spring performance. "Newsome really threw the ball well," manager Scott Servais said. "He's really improved. I tip my hat to him. He went into the offseason and tightened up his breaking ball and secondary pitches."