Newsome left Tuesday's game against the Giants after being hit in the right hand by a line drive, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Newsome gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts over 1.1 innings before being struck by the 100-mph liner and exiting the game. The 23-year-old's status for his next turn through the rotation is now up in the air.
More News
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Won't start in series vs. Rangers•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Tuesday's start postponed•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Getting another start•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Allows one run, takes no-decision•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Set for spot start•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Effective in MLB debut•