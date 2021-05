Newsome (elbow) might end up needing Tommy John UCL replacement surgery, Scott Hanson of The Seattle Times reports. "There might be some other ways to go ... and he has not made a decision," manager Scott Servais said. "Like anybody would be, he was bummed out. ... He has never had an arm injury (before)."

The takeaway from this injury other than Newsome's extended absence is that Logan Gilbert's promotion from Triple-A could be for good, rather than just as a fill-in for the short-term.