Newsome isn't expected to make his next start until at least Thursday after MLB postponed the Mariners' games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Athletics after a member of Oakland's organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mariners will wrap up their series with the Angels on Monday and then get at least the next two days off before potentially playing a doubleheader against the Athletics on Thursday. Seattle could use the two off days to reorder their six-man rotation, in which case Newsome may have to wait until next week to make his second MLB start. Newsome entered the rotation Aug. 27 as a replacement for Taijuan Walker and acquitted himself well, limiting the Padres to one run while striking out four over four innings.