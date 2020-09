Newsome is not scheduled to start any of the games in the four-game series against the Rangers this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Newsome was originally slated to start the Aug. 31 game against the Athletics, but with the entire series being postponed, the Mariners have decided to shuffle their rotation. As a result, Newsome is not among the Seattle pitchers that will face Texas this weekend, although he now seems likely to start either Tuesday or Wednesday in San Francisco.