Evans was assigned to Double-A Arkansas to begin his pro career.

For those who are avid dynasty-league managers, Evans became the talk of spring training in late March, as reports started emerging of him adding four miles per hour to his low-90s fastball. The Mariners selected Evans in the 12th round of last year's draft, but since then his stuff has ticked up significantly -- he also added a sweeper -- and this assignment to Double-A is as aggressive as Atlanta's assignment for Hurston Waldrep and more aggressive than Cincinnati's assignment for Rhett Lowder, so it's fair to view Evans as a first-round talent.