The Mariners plan to promote Evans from Triple-A Tacoma to start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners have an opening in their rotation with Logan Gilbert (elbow) now on the injured list, and it seems they will call upon one of their top pitching prospects to fill the gap. Evans, 23, has made five starts at Triple-A Tacoma, turning in a 3.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP alongside a 23:4 K:BB across 25.2 innings. Whether he will remain in the rotation past Sunday's outing may depend on how he performs against a mediocre Marlins offense, though the fact that the M's are expected to be without both Gilbert and George Kirby (shoulder) for several more weeks certainly helps Evans' chances.