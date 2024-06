Evans has a 0.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 43 innings over his last eight starts for Double-A Arkansas.

Evans, who was aggressively assigned to Double-A for his pro debut, had a couple bumpy outings to begin the year, but he's been as advertised since. Given that the Mariners often jump their best pitching prospects from Double-A directly to the majors, bypassing the Pacific Coast League, Evans could get the call this summer if a need arises in the rotation.