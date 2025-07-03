The Mariners will recall Evans from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

With Bryce Miller (elbow) likely out until late July, Evans will come up from the minors to claim the fifth spot in Seattle's rotation. The 24-year-old has already made seven starts for the M's this season, turning in a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP alongside a 30:12 K:BB over 40 innings, but he gave up eight runs in only three frames during his most recent outing at Tacoma. That being said, he figures to have a favorable matchup during his return to MLB, as he'll face a Royals offense that has posted a .617 OPS over the past two weeks.