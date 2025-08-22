Evans had a cortisone shot in his elbow recently and is scheduled to resume throwing in the next couple of days, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported Friday.

Evans was placed on the injured list Aug. 15 with inflammation in his right elbow, and he received a cortisone shot to address the inflammation. He's close to resuming his throwing progression, but it's unclear how far behind he fell during the shutdown period. Evans shouldn't be expected back until September.