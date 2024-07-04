Gilbert (5-5) took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

Three of the four runs charged to Gilbert came across in the third inning when he walked two of the first four batters he faced before surrendering three consecutive hits with two outs in the frame. The right-hander would then give up a solo shot to Ryan O'Hearn in the fifth, marking the first time he's given up four or more runs in his last six outings. Gilbert had gone at least six innings in nine consecutive starts coming into Wednesday's loss while the three walks were the most he's allowed since May 14 against the Royals (span of nine starts).