The Mariners and Gilbert avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Gilbert is a Super 2 qualifier, so he'll get a nice raise. The right-hander boasts a 3.76 ERA and 491:113 K:BB over 495.2 innings covering 88 starts during his three seasons in Seattle. He'll be part of what should be another strong Mariners rotation again in 2024.