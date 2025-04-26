Gilbert was removed from his start Friday against the Marlins due to right forearm tightness.
Gilbert made it through three perfect innings before his forearm forced him to depart early, striking out three batters in the process. Two off days for the Mariners within the next week will give the 27-year-old extra time to recover before he's due to start again, but future updates from the team will help determine if he'll be able to do so.
