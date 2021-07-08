Gilbert (3-2) earned the win Thursday after holding the Yankees scoreless across seven innings. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out eight.

After giving up a leadoff double to Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning and hitting Luke Voit in the hand, Gilbert was locked in, retiring 18 Yankees in a row while fanning a season-high eight batters in the process. It was just the second time this year that the right-hander blanked his opponent. He'll take a 3.51 ERA and 0.97 WHIP into the All-Star Break.