Gilbert (12-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings against the Royals. He struck out seven and walked one.

Gilbert dominated the Royals on Saturday, needing just 83 pitches to complete seven dazzling innings in a blowout victory. The 26-year-old right-hander's only blemish came on a Drew Waters solo shot in the 5th inning. Gilbert has recorded a quality start in five of his last six outings, compiling a record of 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB across 36.2 innings during that stretch. Gilbert is projected to make a road start against the Mets next week.