Gilbert will be called up by the Mariners to start Thursday's game against Cleveland, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gilbert will make his major-league debut after he made just one appearance for Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season. During that outing, he gave up a run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings. Assuming he pitches well Thursday, Gilbert could remain in the Mariners' six-man rotation going forward, especially while Marco Gonzales (forearm), Nick Margevicius (shoulder) and Ljay Newsome (elbow) are sidelined.