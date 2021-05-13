Gilbert's contract was selected by the Mariners on Thursday.
Gilbert will make his major-league debut as the starting pitcher in Thursday's game against Cleveland. The right-hander made 26 minor-league starts in 2019 and posted a 2.13 ERA and 165:33 K:BB in 135 innings. Gilbert could claim a spot in Seattle's six-man rotation going forward, especially after Ljay Newsome (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL as part of a corresponding move.
