Gilbert yielded four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Royals. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Gilbert came in the first inning when he was tagged with a three-run shot by Salvador Perez. Since the start of July, Gilbert has posted a 3.08 ERA with a 50:7 K:BB across 49.2 frames. Through 24 starts this year, he's sporting a 3.80 ERA with a 143:26 K:BB. Gilbert's next outing is lined up to be in Houston this weekend.