Gilbert allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Gilbert was handed a 2-0 lead after the first inning but it quickly evaporated when he coughed up three runs in the second on three straight RBI singles from Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena. Gilbert had won his previous four starts and hadn't allowed more than one run in any of his first five outings to being the 2022 campaign. After walking just one batter in his first three starts, the 25-year-old has issued 10 free passes over his last three. Gilbert will carry a 1.36 ERA into his projected home start against the Phillies next week.