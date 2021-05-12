Gilbert could be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners haven't yet named a starter for Friday's game against Cleveland, and the team's pitching staff has been dealing with various injuries recently. While the Mariners had been using relievers to fill the six-man rotation, the team hasn't ruled out recalling Gilbert to make his major-league debut. Gilbert made his 2021 debut with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings. The right-hander lines up to make his next start Friday, so he would be pitching on normal rest if he debuts against Cleveland.