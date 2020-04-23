Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Could benefit from shortened season
Gilbert may be a beneficiary of the unique conditions of an abbreviated 2020 season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The promising 22-year-old impressed in two Cactus League appearances, a pair of starts during which he fired four scoreless innings overall. Gilbert has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level, but with the possibility of expanded rosters and a sharp uptick in doubleheaders during an abbreviated 2020 season, the right-hander and his impressive four-pitch arsenal could serve as valuable reinforcement for the front-line pitching staff.
