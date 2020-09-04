Gilbert is the likeliest of the prospects currently working at the alternate training site in Tacoma to receive a promotion before the end of the season, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Stecker ranks Gilbert just slightly ahead of Jarred Kelenic in terms of players with a chance to get their first taste of big-league action in 2020, as he feels the the former's college experience and the greater degree of opportunity in the pitching staff works in his favor. The Mariners have recent history that would support the notion of the promising right-hander getting a late-season look, as they handled Justin Dunn in similar fashion at the end of the 2019 campaign by affording him four September starts.