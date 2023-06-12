Gilbert (4-4) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over three-plus innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Angels.

The Angels jumped on Gilbert right out of the gate, starting with Taylor Ward's solo homer. Gilbert went back out for the fourth inning but left without recording another out. He threw just 58 pitches and saw his ERA shoot up to 4.38 through 74 frames. Gilbert has been tagged with 12 earned runs across 14 innings over his last three starts. His next start is lined up to be at home against the White Sox.