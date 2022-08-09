Gilbert (10-5) yielded seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over four innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Gilbert never found his footing Monday as he allowed at least six runs for the second straight start. Josh Donaldson and Andrew Benintendi each collected three RBI against the 6-foot-6 righty. The poor stretch has launched his season ERA from 2.78 to 3.47 through 23 starts. Gilbert is 0-3 with a 6.12 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP over his last six outings. He'll look to turn things around in next week's projected road start against the Angels.