Gilbert, who fired four scoreless innings across two Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended, is considered a future ace of the Mariners' staff, Jesse Sanchez and Greg Johns of MLB.com report.

The 22-year-old performed like a seasoned veteran over his pair of Cactus League appearances this spring, an extension of the dominant form he displayed at three different stops during his 2019 minor-league debut. Gilbert was already at Double-A Arkansas by the end of last season, with his overall body of work earning him the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award. Johns notes the right-hander's mid-90s fastball is complemented by an effective slider, curve and changeup, and that his 6-foot-6 frame leads to an unusually long stride toward the batter's box that makes his power pitch even more effective. Given his meteoric rise last season and performance this spring, Gilbert may have a chance to be a rotation contributor at the big-league level at some point in 2020.