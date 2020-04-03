Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Deemed future ace
Gilbert, who fired four scoreless innings across two Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended, is considered a future ace of the Mariners' staff, Jesse Sanchez and Greg Johns of MLB.com report.
The 22-year-old performed like a seasoned veteran over his pair of Cactus League appearances this spring, an extension of the dominant form he displayed at three different stops during his 2019 minor-league debut. Gilbert was already at Double-A Arkansas by the end of last season, with his overall body of work earning him the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award. Johns notes the right-hander's mid-90s fastball is complemented by an effective slider, curve and changeup, and that his 6-foot-6 frame leads to an unusually long stride toward the batter's box that makes his power pitch even more effective. Given his meteoric rise last season and performance this spring, Gilbert may have a chance to be a rotation contributor at the big-league level at some point in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...